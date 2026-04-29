Community School is a small private school for pre-K through 8th grade, located across from Hollins University on Peters Creek Road. It may be best known for an annual event that’s back this Friday and Saturday – the Strawberry Festival fundraiser. 2400 volunteer hours or so every year are needed to prep for the now-46th Annual Strawberry Festival, which now draws up to 20,000 people to Elmwood Park every year for the two-day event, which returns this Friday from 11 to 6, and 10 to 4 on Saturday. Proceeds from sales of strawberry shortcakes and other variations goes towards operating costs at Community School, in an effort to keep tuition rates down as well. Order ahead of time and skip the big lines at peak hours. WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

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