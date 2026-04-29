From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment.Its the second and LAST weekend at Attic Productions in Fincastle this Thursday night through a Sunday matinee for another play, Never Ever Happily. First-time play Director Kelli Hobson says it offers a new take on some favorite fairy tale characters – calling it a “totally wild ride.”

Opening next Thursday night May 7 and running through May 17 at Showtimers Community Theatre in Roanoke – The Tin Woman, a dramedy about a heart transplant recipient drawn to the donor’s family. Its the most popular reception and exhibition opening every year at the Eleanor D Wilson Museum on the Hollins University campus – the 2026 Senior Majors Exhibition opens this Thursday with a reception at 6pm, featuring works from 7 Hollins students getting ready to graduate with a bachelor of Arts degree.