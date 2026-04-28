Carilion Clinic has dedicated its first dedicated midwifery clinic, located in a Carilion facility near the Radford University at Carilion nursing school and Community Hospital in downtown Roanoke. Midwife services are geared towards women in their reproductive years and beyond, including annual exams, cancer screenings, family planning and menopause care. The dedicated midwifery clinic at Carilion on Highland Avenue opens its doors to patients on Monday. Carilion certified nurse-midwife Daniela Paul was at today’s ribbon cutting; she says they will also introduce Radford University at Carilion and Virginia Tech-Carilion School of Medicine students to midwifery services as part of their training.

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