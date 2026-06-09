Many parents know how hectic and disruptive it can be to bring a new child into a family with older children, where everyone – in this case the parents, a teenager and a “tween,” are already in a groove. That’s the setting for a new series of colorful illustrated books for young readers, and parents who like to read to their children. The author of the Baby Buri series will tell stories and sign copies in downtown Roanoke today. Baby Buri Creates Some Confusion and Baby Buri has a Buri-thday are the first two titles released by Mandolyn Moonpie – that’s a pen name – and today from 10am until 2pm she’ll be at The Hatch restaurant in the City Market area, with story-telling, character meet and greets, children’s activities and more. The mis-adventures of Baby Buri series will release a third title in September; Moonpie envisions at least six all told. WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

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