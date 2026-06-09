Andrew Lewis – if you live in the valley the name is probably familiar. Over the next few weeks as we approach the Fourth of July, WFIR will celebrate America’s 250th birthday – and “VA250,” local figures who played a key role during the American Revolution. You’ve may have seen his statue outside the Salem Civic Center – but who was General Andrew Lewis? Lewis had been a loyalist fighting under Lord Dunmore – England’s Royally-appointed Governor for Virginia – until Dunmore was a no-show on the battlefield. Here is WFIR’s Gene Marrano with the first in a series of VA250 stories, In Depth.”

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