Governor Abigail Spanberger must decide whether to sign or veto Virginia’s marijuana sales bill after lawmakers rejected her amendments last week. The decision comes as advocates warn the governor’s proposals would have reversed years of criminal justice reform.

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A push for recriminalization

The bill would launch retail marijuana sales in Virginia, which has been in a legal limbo since possession was legalized in 2021. Spanberger’s proposed changes sought to delay those sales until 2027. Her amendments also aimed to restore criminal penalties for several marijuana offenses.

Under the governor’s plan, possession by anyone under 21 would trigger a misdemeanor charge. This would replace the current $25 civil fine with a mandatory $500 minimum penalty. Some young Virginians would also face an automatic six-month driver’s license suspension.

Critics call amendments racist and gross

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) and the bill’s Democratic sponsors said the changes went too far. JM Pedini, executive director of Virginia NORML, described the proposed rollbacks as “racist and gross” during a recent interview.

“Prior to decriminalization, we were arresting Black and brown people at a much higher rate than white people,” Pedini said. “We already had established that it was a racist policy, and that’s why we repealed it.”

Pedini also noted that the governor’s plan would increase public consumption penalties to a Class 4 misdemeanor. This would create a permanent criminal record for an act that is currently decriminalized for adults.

A standoff over public safety

Spanberger, a former CIA officer with a law enforcement background, defended her approach while visiting Roanoke on Monday. She said her review started with how the executive branch would implement the law safely.

However, bill sponsors Sen. Adam Ebbin and Del. Paul Krizek issued a joint statement calling the amendments a step backward. They argued the administration failed to engage with lawmakers earlier in the session to find a compromise.

The delay in retail sales also prolongs the availability of unregulated “hemp” products in corner stores. Advocates argue a regulated market is the only way to ensure consumer safety and stop the “hemp loophole.”

The clock is ticking

Spanberger has 30 days from when the bill reached her desk to act. She can sign the original version, veto it entirely, or allow it to become law without her signature. If she chooses to veto, the wait for a legal marketplace in Virginia will likely continue into 2027.