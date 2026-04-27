Governor Abigail Spanberger was in Roanoke today at the Higher Education Center to sign several new bills into law. The centerpiece is a workforce development package that expands apprenticeship access for high school students, increases the number of qualified career and technical education instructors, and makes the “Roanoke Community Builders Pilot Program,” championed by local delegate Sam Rasoul permanent, who was on hand. Community Builders is an initiative aimed at reducing youth violence. Local leaders joining the governor included Mayor Joe Cobb, Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Doctor Verletta White, and Roanoke College President Frank Shushok. Delegates Chris Head and Lily Franklin, and State Senator David Suetterlein also witnessed the Governor’s ceremonial signing today.

Post navigation