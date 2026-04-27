April 27, 2026

Related Stories

President Shooting Photo Image

Trump unharmed as shooting interrupts White House correspondents’ dinner

Ian Price April 25, 2026
Lynchburg Amphitheatre

Lynchburg to host grand opening of new concert venue today

Web Staff April 24, 2026
Virginia Tech logo

Whit Babcock announces retirement from athletics director role at Virginia Tech

Clark Palmer April 23, 2026