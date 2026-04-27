With gas prices still hovering around the $4 mark in the Commonwealth, mostly due to the conflict in Iran, AAA provided tips as to how Virginians can save money at the pump. More from WFIR’s Conner Arthur:

Virginians are paying nearly a dollar more for gasoline than they did last year as geopolitical tensions and seasonal demand push prices toward the 4-dollar mark.

Geopolitical Friction Drives Costs

The primary driver behind the price spike is the ongoing conflict in Iran. Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, notes that 50 to 60 percent of the price at the pump is directly tied to the cost of crude oil.

Concerns over oil production and global supplies have intensified due to activity at the Strait of Hormuz. Approximately 20 percent of the world’s oil supply passes through this narrow waterway. While the U.S. does not import oil from Iran, it relies heavily on neighboring Middle Eastern nations.

“Traditionally, gas prices go up very, very quickly in situations like this where we have a geopolitical crisis,” Dean said. “They’re much, much slower to go down.”

Seasonal Demand and Regional Comparisons

The timing of the conflict coincides with the start of the summer travel season. Higher demand during warmer months typically leads to higher prices at the pump regardless of international affairs.

President Donald Trump recently stated that Americans should expect these elevated prices to remain “for just a little while.” However, regional variations offer some opportunities for travelers to save. While Washington, D.C., averages over $4 per gallon, neighboring states like the Carolinas offer lower rates.

Strategies for Saving at the Pump

AAA recommends that drivers “shop around with their steering wheel” by using mobile apps to find the cheapest local options. Dean suggests taking advantage of loyalty programs, credit card rewards, or warehouse club memberships like Costco or Sam’s Club.

Beyond choosing the right station, vehicle maintenance plays a vital role in fuel economy. Underinflated tires increase rolling resistance, forcing the engine to work harder and reducing miles per gallon. Regular oil changes and air filter checks also ensure maximum efficiency.

With market instability making it difficult to predict when relief will arrive, Dean says Virginians must currently “wait and see” where crude oil prices move next.