WATCH: The moment President Trump was escorted out of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after loud noises were heard. pic.twitter.com/dMt46TGhlo — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) April 26, 2026

Secret Service agents rushed President Donald Trump from the Washington Hilton Saturday night after a shooter opened fire outside the annual White House correspondents’ dinner. The high-profile event, typically a night of lighthearted political roasts, turned into a scene of panic as hundreds of journalists, celebrities, and government officials ducked under tables for cover.

Security breach at the ‘nerd prom’

The shooting occurred just outside the ballroom where the president and other top U.S. leaders were seated for the banquet. While the specific nature of the threat remains under investigation, authorities confirmed that Trump was uninjured and safely evacuated from the building.

As the first shots rang out, security teams swarmed the hall. Guests described a chaotic environment where agents shouted, “Out of the way, sir!” while directing attendees to stay low. The immediate area was secured within minutes, though the sudden breach of one of Washington’s most guarded events left the city on high alert.

Vest saves law enforcement officer

One law enforcement officer was shot during the initial encounter with the gunman. The officer was struck in his bullet-resistant vest, which prevented a potentially fatal wound. Authorities reported the officer is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

The identities of the shooter and the injured officer have not yet been released. Investigators are currently reviewing security footage and interviewing witnesses to determine how an armed individual reached the perimeter of the ballroom.

Heightened security and next steps

The White House correspondents’ dinner is classified as a high-security event, requiring multiple checkpoints and a massive Secret Service presence. This incident marks a significant breach of those protocols. All top leaders were moved to undisclosed secure locations following the evacuation.

D.C. Metropolitan Police and federal agents remain on the scene at the Washington Hilton. While the immediate threat has been neutralized, the investigation into the motive and the security failure is expected to continue throughout the weekend.