On Friday morning, Delegate Sam Rasoul (HB-38) issued the following statement on the Democratic primary in Virginia’s 6th Congressional District:

“Over the past few months, I have been evaluating the best path forward for me to continue serving our communities as we witness the Trump administration use our taxpayer dollars to fund a genocide abroad and wage an illegal and immoral Middle East war, all while our infrastructure and education systems are left crumbling here at home.”

“After careful consideration, I have decided that I will not be running for Congress this year so that I can continue focusing on our critical work on the Education Committee as Chairman in the House of Delegates. In the coming days, I will continue to be engaged in the fight to push our congressional candidates and delegation to champion the values and policies our communities are demanding across the Commonwealth.”

“Our congressional leaders must champion Medicare for All, tackle the affordability crisis, and fight for an arms embargo on Israel. It is an honor to serve the people of Roanoke, and I look forward to the work that lies ahead.”