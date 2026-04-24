Held all over the Commonwealth, the annual tradition hosted by the Garden Club of Virginia – the Historic Garden Week Tour – is back in Salem tomorrow for the first time since 2011 with “Broad in Bloom.” 5 older private homes with beautifully designed garden spaces. The Garden Club of Virginia hosts the annual springtime event when flowers and trees are blooming; the tickets also raise money for the restoration of public gardens in the Commonwealth, at venues like Monticello and Poplar Forest. The Broad in Bloom tour features five older homes and gardens on North Broad Street. Whitney Leeson is co-chair of the local Historic Garden Week event. The story from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

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