The City of Lynchburg is set to showcase a new outdoor concert venue later today with a ribbon-cutting and a free community show. More from WFIR’s Conner Arthur:

Lynchburg Amphitheatre Website

The City of Lynchburg will showcase its new $8 million outdoor concert venue today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a free community performance. Located in Riverfront Park, the Lynchburg Amphitheatre marks the completion of a two-year construction project designed to anchor the city’s downtown entertainment scene.

The grand opening begins at 4 p.m. today, April 24, at 1100 Jefferson Street. Following the official ceremony, the Grateful Dead tribute band Bigfoot County will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. for a free show.

Permanent Stage Enhances Riverfront Events

The 5,000-capacity venue replaces the need for temporary stages, which Stacy Garrett, executive director of the Downtown Lynchburg Association, noted was a recurring challenge for previous festivals. The new permanent structure features a 50-plus-foot stage with historical details, including brick inlays and historic cobblestones lining the front.

Construction on the project began in March 2024. While the facility serves as a public park during daylight hours, it transforms into a secure music venue for ticketed events. Ty McBride, manager for Mason Lane Entertainment, said the park will typically close to the public a few hours before gates open on show days to secure the facility.

Planning Your Visit to the Hill City

Attendees for today’s event should prepare for specific security and traffic measures. The venue enforces a clear bag policy and prohibits outside chairs or coolers. A portion of Jefferson Street will close to traffic starting at 4 p.m. to ensure pedestrian safety.

While all city-owned parking decks and lots are available, organizers have established a designated rideshare drop-off point at 1329 Jefferson Street. A shuttle service will run through downtown, though for today’s community concert, the shuttle will only operate after the performance ends.

A Full Season of Sound

The opening ceremony kicks off a busy spring schedule for the venue. Upcoming performances include ’90s rock bands Everclear and Marcy Playground on May 8, followed by Dwight Yoakam and ZZ Top on May 21. The amphitheater also plans to host World Cup watch parties and community line dancing events later this summer.