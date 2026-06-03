Travel stress tends to bring out the worst in us, but one VT expert says it doesn’t have to.

With vacation season on its way, Paul Springer – a marriage and family therapist of nearly two decades, and a Department Head of Virginia Tech’s Department of Human Development and Family Science – says a few simple changes could help your family skip the stress as you hit the road this Summer. Springer says the biggest contributor to vacation drama is unrealistic expectations: “We’re often not very flexible when life events happen, especially if you have kids. And so I think some of the biggest challenges are our expectations [are] too rigid, and that often leads to conflicts when we’re on vacation.”

Luckily, he says the solution is pretty simple: get curious about everyone wants out of the trip, and take the time to plan your trip together. “What is everyone hoping to get from the trip – is it relaxation, is it adventure, is it family time? What are the must-do activities versus optional activities? And, when possible, you really should allow all family members to have at least some input.”

Springer adds that building in activities that family members can opt-in-or-out of and scheduling downtime are other great ways to boost the quality of your family vacation.