Brandon Blevins is buying Fork in the Market, taking over the downtown Roanoke restaurant after years as its general manager.

Blevins said the previous owners approached him about carrying the business forward while stepping away from day-to-day operations. He does not expect customers to notice major changes right away.

“We’re just trying to bring a new focus to slightly elevating some things,” Blevins said. “We’re not going to make any crazy changes, but we’re going to focus on making the food a little better. We want to make the service a little better. We just want little small changes that are going to elevate the experience.”

Ownership shift follows fire recovery

The transition comes less than a year after Fork in the Market reopened following a six-month closure caused by a kitchen fire in June 2025. The restaurant reopened in December after nearly $300,000 in repairs.

Other businesses inside the Roanoke City Market Building reopened within days of the fire, but Fork required extensive kitchen reconstruction before resuming operations.

Blevins said the experience taught him the importance of staying on top of preventative measures, but he did not let the setback discourage him from pursuing ownership.

“You can never predict what’s going to happen in the future, so I wasn’t going to let that determine anything,” Blevins said. “You just got to kind of be prepared to roll with the punches.”

Dave and Ann Trinkle sold their other Roanoke restaurant, Fork in the Alley, in early 2025 after 20 years of ownership.

Market Building momentum supports downtown dining

Blevins said a fully occupied Market Building strengthens Fork in the Market and benefits all the restaurants inside.

The Market Building has been at full capacity for vendors since 2023, with multiple food options now drawing foot traffic throughout the day. Blevins said he sees conference visitors, hotel guests, downtown workers and residents moving through the building regularly.

“There’s all kinds of good places to eat in there now,” Blevins said. “I love just walking through and seeing all kinds of people. All these restaurants are starting to thrive, and being in close vicinity benefits all of us.”

Gradual changes ahead

Blevins said he plans to make his mark on the restaurant over time, but customers should not expect sweeping changes immediately.

“As time goes on, you know, I’ll start to put my imprint on the place,” Blevins said. “Some of the Trinkles’ artwork will come off the wall and some things that represent me will go up and stuff like that, but right off the bat, it’s just going to be small subtle changes to make improvements.”

He said moving from general manager to owner shifts his focus slightly, but the transition feels natural after years of running operations.

“Basically as a GM, you’re pretty much the owner without the benefit,” Blevins said. “Now you’re just maybe paying a little bit more attention to the margins than you would. You’re always going to be a little more particular when you’re playing with your money instead of someone else’s.”

Fork in the Market has been a longtime anchor inside the historic Roanoke City Market Building in downtown Roanoke.

Ian Price, WFIR News.