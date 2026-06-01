Roanoke, VA – On May 29, 2026, at approximately 3:57PM Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel responded to a reported residential fire and explosion at a residence located at 2600 Dorchester Dr. NW. Upon arrival, firefighters observed extensive fire and significant damage to the structure and initiated fire suppression efforts. During the subsequent investigation, the Fire Marshal’s Office determined the incident was intentionally caused by an adult male subject who poured gasoline throughout the residence before igniting the fuel. There was no evidence to suggest that the fire was related to any utilities, such as natural gas or electrical service, to the residence.

The resulting fire caused an explosion and extensive damage to the home, displacing one family living adjacent to the structure as well as neighbors affected by the loss of electrical service to their homes. The suspect, identified as Michal Steven McClintic, a 56-year-old white male who suffered extensive burns, was transported from the scene to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was then flown to VCU Health Evans-Haynes Burn Center, where he succumbed to his injuries on May 30, 2026. Roanoke Fire-EMS would like to Thank our Public Safety Partners from the Roanoke City Police Departmentas well as the Virginia State Police for their assistance in fire ground activities and investigation of this incident.