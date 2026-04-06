The last time US Senator Tim Kaine took the shuttle bus up to the McAfee Knob parking lot on Route 311 two years ago it was to celebrate the new pedestrian bridge going up over the busy roadway. Kaine was back this morning to note the next phase of improvements to the “knob,” – and 6.3 million dollars in federal funding he helped secure for parking lot expansion and other amenities. Kaine, an avid outdoorsman who published a book two years ago about his Virginia outdoor adventures, secured that new funding from the National Park Service to improve safety and the visitor experience. That includes a permanent restroom building and a shuttle stop for those coming up to McAfee Knob from stops in Salem.

Post navigation