A permanent moon base, harvesting ice below the lunar surface and refining it for water, oxygen and hydrogen that can fuel a trip to Mars. NASA has big plans, and it all starts with Artemis 2, the space capsule launched last week that should complete a “fly by” of the earth’s satellite moon today. Virginia Tech Professor of aerospace engineering Samantha Parry Kenyon says her students are tuned in to Artemis 2 and the four astronauts that are expected to set a record as being the humans farthest away ever from the earth as they travel to and spend hours photographing the dark side of the moon – today if all goes well, for scientists and NASA engineers back on earth. Kenyon also says building a base on the moon and launching missions to Mars from there will take a village. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

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