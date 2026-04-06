With the growth of data center projects in Virginia, conversations about potential negative impacts have expanded. One Virginia Tech professor looked at the outcomes these centers would have on technological hardware. WFIR’s Conner Arthur has that story:

Technology users are paying a steep price for the national surge in data centers as essential hardware costs triple. While Botetourt County residents have debated the environmental impact of the local Google project for weeks, the financial toll is appearing on store shelves.

Dr. Kirk Cameron, director of the Virginia Tech Institute for Advanced Computing, said the price of RAM has doubled or tripled since the start of 2026. Random access memory, or RAM, acts as a computer’s high-speed, short-term memory. It allows the central processing unit to access information instantly for active tasks.

Competition for Silicon Resources

The spike stems from the massive hardware requirements of artificial intelligence. Companies behind chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude are competing for a finite supply of chips to ensure fast response times. This demand has effectively squeezed the global market.

In 2025, 32 gigabytes of RAM averaged between $80 and $100. By April 2026, those prices jumped to a range of $150 to $400. Cameron noted that data centers consume between 10 and 30 megawatts of power. This is roughly the same amount used by a city like Roanoke.

The Innovation Gap

This hardware shortage affects more than just PC builders. Prices for smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles like the PlayStation have risen by as much as $150. Because RAM can account for half the total cost of a device, these products become more expensive proportionally.

Cameron, who works at the university’s Alexandria campus, said the reaction to these projects is similar across the state. Residents in Northern Virginia and Botetourt County share concerns about windowless buildings that consume local resources. He argued for a collaborative approach to bridge the gap between technological power and consumer impact.

The Price of Digital Speed

Average consumers now compete with companies that have deep financial resources. These firms pay premiums for memory chips to scale their AI capacities. “If RAM prices are doubling or tripling, then that laptop or that PC is going to go up relatively more expensive,” Cameron said.