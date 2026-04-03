Country music star Darius Rucker is bringing his “Songs of Summer Tour 2026” to Roanoke. The three-time Grammy Award winner will perform at Elmwood Park on June 20, 2026, alongside opening act Austin Williams. Rucker returns to the Star City for the first time since 2023.

Tickets for the outdoor performance go on sale to the general public April 10 at 10 a.m. EST.

Rucker first earned multi-platinum status as the lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish, a group that sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. Since his country music debut in 2008, Rucker has secured 10 No. 1 singles at country radio. He became a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and earned a Diamond certification for his version of “Wagon Wheel,” which remains one of the best-selling country songs ever.

The upcoming concert follows the release of his latest album, “Carolyn’s Boy,” and his New York Times bestselling memoir, “Life’s Too Short.”

Event Logistics and Venue Regulations

Gates at the downtown venue will open at 6 p.m., with the performance scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Broadberry Entertainment Group, the largest independent promoter in Virginia, expects to host the event rain or shine.

Organizers have established specific rules to manage the crowd. Attendees may not bring chairs, tents, or utility wagons into the park. However, stadium seats are permitted. The venue enforces a strict clear-bag policy, requiring all bags to be no larger than 16 by 16 by 8 inches.

Food and Beverage Options

While outside food and alcohol are prohibited, fans may bring one unopened bottle of water up to 32 ounces. Multiple food trucks will operate on-site, and draft beer, wine, and canned cocktails will be available for purchase.

Additional information and ticket links are available below:

Darius Rucker Ticket Information

Elmwood Live