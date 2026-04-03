Detectives with the Roanoke Police Department announce the arrest of a man for the armed robbery of a Southwest gas station on Monday afternoon.

22-year-old Ryan Charles Huntress, of Collinsville, Virginia, was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Tast Force on Thursday, April 2, 2026. He is charged with armed robbery.

Previously, on Monday, March 30, 2026, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Memorial Ave SW for the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers reviewed surveillance footage and found that the man entered the store, walked behind the counter, pulled a handgun from his pocket, and pointed it at the clerk while demanding money. The clerk complied, and the suspect fled. No injuries were reported.

The initial investigation determined that the suspect was driving a black Kia SUV. Using Flock technology, investigators identified the suspect vehicle, which they later connected to Huntress.

The Roanoke Police Department would like to thank the United States Marshals Service for their continued support and partnership.