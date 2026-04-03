With warmer weather now arriving in the Roanoke Valley, Roanoke County announced the return of several outdoor events beginning next weekend. WFIR’s Conner Arthur has more:

Families can head outdoors this month as seasonal favorites return to local parks. Roanoke County officials are preparing for a busy spring as operations begin for the 2026 season. April serves as the primary month for kickstarting regional events and outdoor programs. Alex North, the marketing and administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism, said the department is building on the success of the previous year. Attendance reached high levels in 2025 for events like the Hello Summer Festival and Touch a Truck.

High-Flying Adventures at Explore Park

Treetop Quest at Explore Park officially starts operations on Saturday, April 11. This aerial adventure features more than 60 obstacles across seven different course levels. For children ages four to six, the Chick Pea courses offer challenges just a few feet off the ground. Guests ages seven and up can access five progressively difficult levels that include Tarzan swings and cargo nets.

One popular course consists entirely of zip lines. These lines can reach heights of 45 feet and speeds of 25 mph. Staff members wearing blue shirts are stationed throughout the park to coach participants through difficult elements. North said beginners can view many of the obstacles from the road to see what they are getting into before they start.

Planning Your Visit

Participants can save $5 by reserving time slots in advance online. Online prices for the 2026 season are $14 for children ages four to six, $24 for ages 7 to 17, and $34 for adults. Walk-up tickets are available if space allows, but prices increase to $19, $29, and $39 respectively. All guests must weigh less than 250 pounds and wear secure, closed-toe sneakers.

Roanoke County’s Treetop Quest Information

Celebrating 25 Years of Kites

The 25th annual Blue Ridge Kite Festival returns to Green Hill Park on Saturday, April 18. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. Thousands of colorful kites will fill the sky during demonstrations by the Richmond Air Force Kite Club. Attendees can enjoy more than 15 food trucks, including Birdogs and Bootleg BBQ, and a special anniversary photo opportunity sponsored by VA 811.

UnitedHealthcare will provide free kites while supplies last. To ensure the festival is inclusive, the therapeutic recreation division will provide a sensory tent. This space allows individuals to take a quiet break if they become overstimulated. North encouraged families to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the day at Green Hill Park.

2026 Blue Ridge Kite Festival Information