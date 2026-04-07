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The United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge is cutting the ribbon on its new home next Wednesday and at the same time starting its “Opening Doors Campaign.” WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

The United Way actually moved into its new space on Electric Road in Roanoke County in January. The April 14th Ribbon Cutting and Open House is also the start of the Opening Doors Campaign which Kianna Price Marshall, Vice President of Advancement says strives to unlock a better future for those they serve.

“This new space, our headquarters, is designed to strengthen collaboration, expand our impact across the region,” added Marshall. “So through the Opening Doors campaign, basically we’re allowing or hoping and asking for donors to have the opportunity to celebrate this milestone while helping ensure our new home continues to build a hub for collaboration, innovation, and service.”

Marshall says through this campaign the United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge is working to expand access to critical services and invest directly into the people and programs that make lasting change. The open house is next Wednesday at 11 am. Find more information at WFIRNews.com. Denise Allen Membreno WFIR News.

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The United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge is celebrating its new home which it says makes the organization more accessible. It’s “Opening Doors Campaign,” seeks to open doors and brighter futures through partnerships. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports.

The Opening Doors Campaign is an invitation to donors to be a part of the United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge’s next 100 years. The campaign seeks to expand access to critical services, strengthen partnerships across the region and invest directly into the people and programs that make lasting change. Kianna Price Marshall, Vice President of Advancement …

“We’re creating a place where partnerships grow stronger, community solutions take shape, and neighbors find the support they need to thrive.”

Marshall says everyone is invited to celebrate the new home at 3800 Electric Road and the “Opening Doors Campaign,” at the open house on April 14th at 11 am. Denise Allen Membreno WFIR News.

United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge