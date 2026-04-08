Call it a warmup to the Walk & Roll to School Day on May 6th – a rally this weekend at Westside Elementary School in Roanoke City will help prepare kids – and their parents – for that event. Walk & Roll is the 7th annual traffic safety campaign the City of Roanoke has staged; past years included signage about slowing down when driving, and a reminder that every intersection, marked or not, is a crosswalk. Rob Issem is the Complete Streets and Vision Zero Administrator for Roanoke. This Saturday from 10am until 1pm, families are invited to take part in hands-on activities at Westside Elementary’s simulated “traffic garden,” designed to build safety skills and confidence. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

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