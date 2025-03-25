Kaine rips White House over Signal App leak to journalist Gene Marrano March 25, 2025 1 min read Virginia’s Junior U.S. Senator is demanding answers after the editor and chief of The Atlantic magazine was included in a text thread about classified military attacks. WFIR’s Ian Price has more. Share: Continue Reading Previous: Roanoke City debuts new e-buses Related Stories 1 min read Roanoke City debuts new e-buses Gene Marrano March 25, 2025 2 min read Kaine demands answers after war plans leaked in group chat Ian Price March 25, 2025 1 min read Sense and Sensibility comes to Attic Productions Thursday Denise Membreno March 25, 2025