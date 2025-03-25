(news release) Munters Corporation will invest $29.95 million to build a 200,000-square-foot expansion to its HVAC manufacturing facility in Botetourt County. The project will create 270 new jobs. “ Munters, a global company with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, manufactures climate control solutions for mission-critical processes. The new manufacturing facility will be built on a lot at the Botetourt Center at Greenfield, adjacent to its current facility located at 158 Shooting Star Way in Daleville in southern Botetourt County.

Munters, originally DesChamps Technologies, opened its Buena Vista operation in 1990. In 2022 the company moved to a larger facility in the town of Daleville in southern Botetourt County. The company now sees the need to increase its capacity again to keep up with the rapidly growing data center market, so the adjacent 30 acres and 200,000-square-foot facility being built across the street will help the company to seamlessly expand operations and meet customer demand.

Once complete, this facility will continue to manufacture HVAC systems for the data center industry as well as allow for expanded production of Munters’ recently acquired Geoclima high-efficiency chiller line for U.S. data center customers. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Botetourt County, Roanoke Regional Partnership and Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board on the project.