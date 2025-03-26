ROANOKE, Va. (WFIR) — A 15-year-old boy is recovering after a disturbing daylight attack while running with a friend along Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Police have arrested 39-year-old John Murphy Elmore Jr. and charged him with malicious wounding in connection with the incident.

According to Roanoke Police, the assault happened just after 10 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Brandon Avenue SW. Two teenagers were out on a run when a man allegedly approached them from behind and struck one of them in the face.

Initial reports suggested the injury was caused by a punch, but WFIR has learned from a source familiar with the investigation that the teen was actually slashed across the face—from his ear to his nose—with what investigators believe was a sharp object. Because of the nature of the wound, police are now treating the case as a cutting injury.

The teen was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. Authorities say his girlfriend was with him at the time of the attack.

On Tuesday evening, Roanoke Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of Brandon Avenue SW. Elmore was taken into custody at that location and transported to the magistrate’s office, where he was formally charged.

A motive has not been released, and police have not indicated whether the suspect knew the victim. No additional suspects are being sought at this time.

The attack has sent shockwaves through the Grandin area and surrounding community, where many residents have expressed concern about public safety on local running routes.

In response, a local business owner is stepping in to help. A source tells WFIR that Nathan Webster—owner of The Village Grill and Scratch Biscuit Company—is purchasing $1,000 worth of protective hand gear from RunAbout Sports to distribute to runners in the area. The equipment is designed to offer personal protection in case of similar incidents.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500.

This is a developing story. Check back with WFIRNews.com for updates.