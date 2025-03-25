Valley Metro introduced Roanoke’s first all-electric buses at an unveiling event this morning, at the Third Street Station on Salem Avenue SW. A $770,000 federal grant helped make that happen. This marks the return of electric public transit to Roanoke for the first time since the city’s streetcars ceased operation in 1948.

There are 3 new e-buses; one has been wrapped so far with messages about green energy. Roanoke City mayor Joe Cobb waxed poetic at the dedication: