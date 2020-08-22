Gunshots fired at two vehicles in West End neighborhood

NEWS RELEASE: On August 21, 2020 at around 12:45pm, Roanoke Police were notified of shots fired at the intersection of 13th Street SW and Patterson Avenue SW. Responding officers located two vehicles that had been damaged during the shooting. The two vehicles were both occupied and traveling on the roadway during the incident. An adult female in one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries during the shooting, however, she was not struck by gunfire. Her injuries were treated on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS. Officers were able to determine that the shots were fired in the area of 13th Street SW and Rorer Avenue SW by an unknown suspect. No other injuries have been reported regarding this incident. No one has been arrested at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.