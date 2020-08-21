Bedford County Sheriff’s office investigating store robbery on Moneta Road

On Thursday, August 20, 2020, Laker’s Store, located at 10999 Moneta Road in Bedford County, was the victim of an armed robbery. A white male, approximately 5’5” to 5’10”, wearing black pants, long-sleeved blue shirt with blue bandana cover his face entered the store and demanded money. The suspect is wearing a distinctive red and black hat. The suspect obtained the money and fled in a possible grey, 4-door vehicle. Bedford County Deputies, along with Troopers from the Virginia State Police, conducted a canvass and a search of the area and are following up on leads.

Anyone with information on this crime can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.