Roanoke to soon hire gun violence “Mitigation Coordinator”

| By

Roanoke Vice Mayor Joe Cobb says the city is close to hiring a “mitigation coordinator” as one part of its overall effort to reduce gun-related violence. The coordinator will work with those affected from traumatic incidents with the additional goal of preventing one shooting from leading to another. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

08-21 Task Force Wrap-WEB