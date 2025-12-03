GOP Congressman Ben Cline says the “letter of the law,” being followed in Venezuelan boat strikes Gene Marrano December 3, 2025 1 min read Live by phone from the nation’s capitol this morning, 6th District Republican Congressman Ben Cline joined us to touch on a number of topics in the headlines (health care, budget bill, the economy, etc.) – and what he might have on his plate. Share: Post navigation Previous: Carilion Children’s gets big boost from Life Ring Foundation for pediatric cancer careNext: Virginia Education Secretary tours Lab School at Roanoke College Related Stories 1 min read The Nutcracker(s) … Best Christmas Pageant Ever and the RSO’s Holiday Pops at Salem Civic Center Gene Marrano December 3, 2025 0 1 min read Virginia Education Secretary tours Lab School at Roanoke College Gene Marrano December 3, 2025 0 1 min read Carilion Children’s gets big boost from Life Ring Foundation for pediatric cancer care Gene Marrano December 2, 2025 0