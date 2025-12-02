The Life Ring Foundation presented a check for 1.25 million dollars today to Carilion Children’s, in support of pediatric cancer care and blood disorders. Kelly Woolwine founded Life Ring Foundation with his wife Jess; their daughter Charlotte won her years-long battle with liver cancer – but had to travel to Cincinnati for much of that treatment. Life Ring has already donated more than its original 2 million dollar pledge – and has now committed to an expanded goal of four million.

Post navigation