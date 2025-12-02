the 10th Annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Show and Toys for Tots drive is back Gene Marrano December 2, 2025 1 min read Those that are not big box store fans while they shop for Christmas and holiday presents may want to check out another craft show at the Berglund Center this weekend. WFIR’s Gene Marrano on the 10th Annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Show: Share: Post navigation Previous: US Senator Mark Warner announces re-election bidNext: Carilion Children’s gets big boost from Life Ring Foundation for pediatric cancer care Related Stories 1 min read Carilion Children’s gets big boost from Life Ring Foundation for pediatric cancer care Gene Marrano December 2, 2025 0 1 min read US Senator Mark Warner announces re-election bid Clark Palmer December 2, 2025 0 1 min read Shine by JSP – a new community theater focused on a space for underserved talent – gets ready to launch first production Gene Marrano December 1, 2025 0