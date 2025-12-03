One signature achievement of the outgoing Youngkin administration are the 15 “Lab schools” created in conjunction with four and two year colleges across the state, partnering with high schools that send students to the lab for part of their school week. Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera toured the Explore at RC lab school at Roanoke College this morning. Lab school students can earn college credits as well, and Guidera hopes the incoming Spanberger administration will look to establish more Lab School programs.

