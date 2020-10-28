Four shot in Roanoke, no arrests

NEWS RELEASE: On October 28, 2020 at approximately 4:30pm, Roanoke Police were notified of multiple shots fired in the 1400 block of Rorer Avenue SW. While officers were responding, they were notified there was a victim with a gunshot wound in a residence in the immediate area. Responding officers located three additional victims on scene. All four victims were transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. There is no information available about their conditions. No one has been arrested regarding this incident. Further details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “Roanoke PD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and text can remain anonymous.