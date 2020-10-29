Another shooting incident in Roanoke today

(from Roanoke PD) On October 29, 2020 at approximately 3:15pm, Roanoke Police responded to reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Officers located a juvenile male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound in a vehicle in the immediate area.Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the juvenile to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No one has been arrested regarding this incident. Further details are limited at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “Roanoke PD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and text can remain anonymous.