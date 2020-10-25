Gun violence again last night in Roanoke leads to fatality

(from Roanoke PD) On October 24th at about 8:24 pm, Roanoke Police were dispatched to the 1900 Block Gayle Street NW in reference to a shooting. Upon officers arrival they located an adult male on the sidewalk who had been shot. Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased on scene. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification to his family. Details of this incident are limited, detectives and forensics investigators are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637 ; please begin the text with “Roanoke PD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and text can be sent anonymous.