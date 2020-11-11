Flood Warning issued for Roanoke County

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flood Warning for… Roanoke County in west central Virginia… The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia… The City of Salem in west central Virginia…

* Until 145 AM EST.

* At 745 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include… Roanoke, Salem, Vinton, Catawba, Bent Mountain, Cave Spring and Poages Mill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. &&