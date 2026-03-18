The Market on Melrose has not been a moneymaker – at least not yet – but the non-profit behind a major project designed to help transform Northwest Roanoke told City Council on Monday that the best is yet to come. Earlier this week Richmond Vincent Jr., Chief Operating Officer for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, briefed Roanoke City Council on where the Market on Melrose stands, almost a year and a half after it opened. The early sales numbers at the Market at Melrose this year show an uptick says Vincent – a sign he told City Council that local residents may be changing their grocery shopping routines after many years of having to go elsewhere to stock up on food. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has that story:

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