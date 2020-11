Northam to Virginians: Do not stop fighting COVID over holidays

| By

Governor Northam says Virginians have generally done a good job in efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, and he is pleading with residents to keep doing so into and through the holiday season. He says reports this week of vaccine testing are certainly encouraging, but any rollout, whenever it begins, will take months, and Virginians must remain in preventive mode until then. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

1