Fledgling Tudor House gets check from Texas Tavern sign sales

| By

The new non-profit Tudor House aims to become a resource hub for suicide prevention, education and advocacy. This morning executive director Kathleen Thorell accepted a check for more than $5000 from the auction of three vintage Texas Tavern signs. The initial goal is to renovate the old Tudor’s Biscuit World in downtown Roanoke, for use as a suicide prevention resource center and meeting place. Tudor House is named for Louis Tudor, who owned the former eatery and committed suicide this past summer.

11-11 Thorell