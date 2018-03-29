Emergency work on I-81 to cause northbound backups into WV

If you are heading north on I-81 into West Virginia for the Easter weekend, you should be aware of some major backups you may encounter — or attempt to avoid. VDOT says emergency bridge work is closing one northbound lane 24-hours a day in West Virginia about three miles north of the state line. Backups are likely to be miles long during daytime travel periods. The work is expected to last until the middle of next week.

From VDOT: Motorists should expect significant traffic delays through the Easter holiday weekend on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County due to emergency bridge work in West Virginia. The right lane of I-81 northbound is expected to be closed 24 hours a day through Wednesday, April 4, about three miles north of the Virginia/West Virginia state line. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, traffic was backed up about four miles into Frederick County, Virginia. Related congestion is expected on Route 11 in the Winchester area for the duration of the bridge work.

Northbound motorists should consider alternate routes including:

Interstate 66 or Route 7 to Route 340 northbound through Warren and Clarke counties

I-81 exit 310 to Route 37 (Winchester bypass) to Route 522 northbound in Frederick County.

Variable message boards along the northbound I-81 and westbound I-66 corridors are warning drivers of the I-81 lane closure.