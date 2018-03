Armed man leads to lockdowns at two Blacksburg schools

| By

Two Blacksburg schools were placed on lockdown today after police say an emotionally-disturbed man armed with an assault-style rifle made suicidal statements. Police say 18-year-old Garren Bliss surrendered after a brief standoff and was taken for a mental health evaluation. Blacksburg Middle and High Schools were placed on brief lockdowns, and there was a large police presence at both schools.