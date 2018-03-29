Woman charged with shooting boyfriend in hand

A Roanoke woman is charged with shooting her boyfriend in the hand. Police say it happened late last night at a home on the 3400-block of Troxell Road in Garden City. Officials say the shooting followed an argument, and 59-year-old Debra Tiller faces malicious wounding charges. 55-year-old Bryan Lascolette was taken for hospital treatment.

From Roanoke City Police: On March 28, 2018 at 11:34 p.m. Roanoke Police responded to call of a domestic assault at a residence in the 3400 block of Troxell Road SE. When officers arrived they spoke with Bryan K. Lascolette, age 55 of Roanoke. Lascolette said that he and his girlfriend, Debra Ann Tiller, had been arguing and she got a gun. The argument escalated into a physical confrontation and Lascolette was shot once in the hand by Tiller. The shooting occurred approximately an hour before officers were called. Lascolette was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS rescue to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Tiller, age 59 of Roanoke, was arrested and charged her with Malicious Wounding. She was incarcerated at the Roanoke City Jail.