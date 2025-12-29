Friends of Mountain View recently appeared before Roanoke City Council, unveiling plans for the future of the Historic Fishburn Mansion. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

The Friends of Mountain View and Roanoke Parks and Rec officials touted the value of the Historic Fishburn Mansion historically, culturally and it’s potential to bring in revenue when they presented the Mountain View Master plan to Roanoke City Council recently. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports.

Mountain View Master Plan