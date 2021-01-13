Amber Alert canceled after Louisa County infant found safe

UPDATE :Per the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, the AMBER Alert has been cancelled. The child has been safely located and the abductor is in custody. For more information, contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

PREVIOUS: State Police have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office in the search for a 7-month-old boy. Investigators are looking for Killian Briers, who was allegedly kidnapped on January 10th by Lauren Lloyd, who is described as 5-foot-3, 165 Lbs, with red hair, and blue eyes. Authorities say they may be traveling in a 2008 white Honda Accord with Virginia license plate UJY6994.