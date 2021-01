Lawmakers reconvene; Northam to deliver address to near-empty chamber

The Virginia General Assembly opens its 2021 session today. That much is clear, but among the many things that are less certain this year is exactly when this year’s legislative action will wrap up.

Day one is always procedural, ending with the State of the Commonwealth Address, one Governor Northam will deliver as always from the House of Delegates chamber – only this year, a nearly empty one. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

