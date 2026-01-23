Enjoy the warmer temperatures while you can, but don’t let them fool you. An AAA spokesperson warns of Winter Storm Fern, expected to hit the Commonwealth over the weekend. WFIR’s Conner Arthur has the details:

A major winter storm is expected to bring a dangerous mix of snow, ice, and freezing rain to Virginia this weekend, prompting Gov. Abigail Spanberger to declare a state of emergency Thursday afternoon. Officials are urging residents to stay off the roads as Winter Storm Fern is forecast to create hazardous travel conditions from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.

The storm’s impact may extend into early next week, with temperatures predicted to drop into the single digits. “Ice and snow can cause significant safety problems by reducing visibility and making it difficult to maneuver or stop,” said Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “The safest choice is to stay home if it is not essential for you to be out.”

Road Safety and Vehicle Preparation

For essential workers who must travel, AAA advises comprehensive vehicle preparation. Drivers should check tire pressure, tread depth, and battery life before heading out. It is also recommended to keep gas tanks at least half-full to prevent fuel lines from freezing and to ensure windshield wiper blades are in good condition.

Dean stressed the importance of careful driving techniques on slick roads. He advised drivers to avoid powering up hills, to apply gas and brakes slowly to prevent skids, and to increase following distances to eight to ten seconds. “If you lose traction and begin to spin or skid on snow or ice, don’t slam on the brakes,” Dean said. “Steer in the direction you want the front of the vehicle to go, until your tires regain traction.”

Emergency Kits Recommended for Travelers

AAA is preparing for a surge in roadside assistance calls and reminds drivers to have a winter emergency kit in their vehicles. Key items include jumper cables, blankets, extra coats, a flashlight, water, snacks, and a first-aid kit. Abrasive materials, such as sand or cat litter, can also be included to help with traction if a vehicle becomes stuck.

With the most severe weather expected over the weekend, authorities hope the public will heed warnings and stay home, allowing road crews to treat and clear highways efficiently.