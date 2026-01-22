During a press conference this afternoon, Governor Abigail Spanberger declared a State of Emergency ahead of winter weather expected to hit the Commonwealth this weekend. Spanberger asked all Virginians to air on the side of caution:

Spanberger says the Virginia National Guard will be mobilizing to assist in emergency response operations. John Scrivani, with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, says this will be a significant and dangerous storm and residents need to prepare accordingly.