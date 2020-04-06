8 miles of SB I-81 to be closed two hours for crash investigation

NEWS RELEASE: STAUNTON – All Interstate 81 southbound lanes between exits 213 and 205 are scheduled to be closed from about 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the morning of Tuesday, April 7, for Virginia State Police to investigate a recent crash in southern Augusta County. STAUNTON – All Interstate 81 southbound lanes between exits 213 and 205 are scheduled to be closed from about 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the morning of Tuesday, April 7, for Virginia State Police to investigate a recent crash in southern Augusta County.

I-81 southbound motorists will detour at exit 213A, take Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) south into Rockbridge County, and then take Route 606 (Raphine Road) west to return to the interstate at exit 205.

